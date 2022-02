Iola High School’s girl basketball team could never shut the door when Santa Fe Trail paid a visit Tuesday night. The Mustangs lost 69-24.

The game started well for Iola when Maci Miller hit two free throws to put the Mustangs up 2-0. But minutes later, Santa Fe Trail went on a 5-0 run to take a 12-6 lead.

The Mustangs struggled from there, turning the ball over in spades and missing shots when they had chances.