 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Mustangs take Pioneer League honors

Five different Mustangs earned All-Pioneer League honors this fall while two others took home team awards at the annual Iola football banquet.

November 29, 2022 - 2:41 PM

The Iola High football team huddles before a game at Prairie View this fall.

Iola High football players were awarded a number of team and Pioneer League honors at their annual banquet last week. 

Mustang senior Jake Skahan took home the Distinguished Mustang Award. Skahan caught a touchdown and hauled in 27 yards offensively this season while he came down with nine total tackles and two solo stops defensively. 

“He was a great leader for the program and has been a quality person,” said Iola head coach David Daugharthy. The coach noted the award recognizes “not necessarily the best football player, but the person who represents the program the best.”

