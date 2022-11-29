Mustangs take Pioneer League honors

Iola High football players were awarded a number of team and Pioneer League honors at their annual banquet last week.

Mustang senior Jake Skahan took home the Distinguished Mustang Award. Skahan caught a touchdown and hauled in 27 yards offensively this season while he came down with nine total tackles and two solo stops defensively.

“He was a great leader for the program and has been a quality person,” said Iola head coach David Daugharthy. The coach noted the award recognizes “not necessarily the best football player, but the person who represents the program the best.”