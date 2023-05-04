Mustangs take the greens in Coffeyville 

COFFEYVILLE — The Iola High golf team continued their season at the Coffeyville Varsity Golf Invitational on Tuesday.

The Mustangs took home sixth place as a team with a final of 363. Pittsburg, Independence and Coffeyville rounded out the top three placements while Chanute took fourth place and Fort Scott finished in fifth place.

“Having the boys do well I think should take some pressure off going into regionals in two weeks,” said Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman. “I asked if they thought they could score better by removing at least five strokes each and they all confirmed that they all had mistakes that they could easily fix the next time.”