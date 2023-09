CHANUTE — The Iola High tennis team took fourth place as a team at the Chanute High girls varsity tennis tournament Wednesday.

The Mustangs rounded out the bunch as Chanute won first place, Fort Scott took home second place and Paola got third place.

“I am glad for all the different teams we get to play instead of playing all the same teams over and over,” Iola head coach Chris Belknap said. “Gives the players a better variety of play.”