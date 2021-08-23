Mustangs take to the field, court

Iola High’s football and volleyball teams wrapped up their first week of practice with live scrimmages for the home fans over the weekend.
On Friday, the Mustang football team hosted its annual Blue-Gold game at Riverside Park.
On Saturday, Iola’s Mustangs hosted an intrasquad scrimmage, along with an officiating clinic in the IHS gymnasium.
Action gets underway this week, including a junior varsity tennis tournament today in Fort Scott and Thursday for varsity Chanute. The Mustang volleyball team is in Prairie View for a tournament Saturday. Iola’s cross country and football teams begin next week.