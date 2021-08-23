 | Mon, Aug 23, 2021
Mustangs take to the field, court





August 23, 2021 - 9:25 AM

Iola High's Carter Hutton carries the ball during the Mustangs' Blue-Gold Scrimmage Friday. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola High’s football and volleyball teams wrapped up their first week of practice with live scrimmages for the home fans over the weekend.

On Friday, the Mustang football team hosted its annual Blue-Gold game at Riverside Park.

On Saturday, Iola’s Mustangs hosted an intrasquad scrimmage, along with an officiating clinic in the IHS gymnasium.

Iola HIgh’s Chloe Sell, foreground, receives a ball in front of teammate Jenna Curry during an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High head football coach David Daugharthy, right, watches Friday’s Blue-Gold scrimmage, along with coaches Dana Daugharthy, foreground, and Mike Aronson. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High head volleyball coach Amanda Holman gives instruction to her players during a scrimmage Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken
Action gets underway this week, including a junior varsity tennis tournament today in Fort Scott and Thursday for varsity Chanute. The Mustang volleyball team is in Prairie View for a tournament Saturday. Iola’s cross country and football teams begin next week.

