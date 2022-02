Iola High’s boys picked up their second win in a row the hard way Friday, in defeating Anderson County 50-48.

The Mustangs led by 16 in the second half, but it took a pair of Landon Weide free throws with 12 seconds left and a defensive stop in the waning seconds to secure the win

Iola was propelled by 14-point games from Cortland Carson and Tyler Boeken but got behind 4-0 early.