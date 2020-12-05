Mustangs withstand Bulldog challenge

Luke Bycroft entered a subdued Iola HIgh Mustang locker room Friday.
Even though Iola had gutted out a 46-44 win over a taller, more physical bunch from Anderson County, the Mustang players knew they hadn’t played well, Bycroft noted.
“I asked if they thought I was mad,” he recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah.”
After all, Iola was stagnant on offense, made a few too many blunders on inbounds plays, and struggled throughout from the line.
“We didn’t play smart and we didn’t play sharp. We couldn’t score to save our lives,” he said. “But we played hard. I can be happy and proud about that.”
Indeed, the Mustangs can easily build upon this win, Bycroft surmised. “We can get better at all those things, and we will.”
Friday’s win was anything but easy.
Even with senior Landon Carson’s hot outside shooting, the Mustangs struggled to get much of an advantage.
Part of that was Anderson County’s defense, with the Bulldogs’ 1-3-1 zone defence forcing Iola to rely on crisp passing, good decision-making and sharp cuts without the ball.
That didn’t exactly happen.
“We weren’t very good against it,” Bycroft admitted.
Complicating matters further, Iola had to contend with Anderson County’s imposing front line — the Bulldog starters measured 6-3, 6-4 and 6-8 — without the services of last year’s leading rebounder, Bradyn Cole, who’s out of action because of a COVID-19-related quarantine for the next 10 days.
So Bycroft turned to reserve Cooper Riley to fill the gap.
Cooper came up huge, pulling down several key rebounds against the towering Bulldog sequoias.
“I told Cooper before the game that he had to rebound,” Bycroft said. “Doggone if that’s what he did.”
Riley racked up nine boards on the night to lead Iola, and pulled in a crucial steal off of a deflected pass with 30 seconds on the clock and Iola up, 43-42.
That led to Dillon Bycroft’s two free throws with 30 seconds remaining — he’d been 1 of 4 from the line up to then — to push the lead to three.
Anderson County’s Derek Rockers, who had been lethal from 3-point range up to the end, was off the mark on the Bulldogs’ next possession.
This time, senior guard Jack Adams was there to corral the rebound. He went 1 of 2 from the stripe with 10 seconds left to essentially put the game out of reach, 46-42. The four-point lead was the largest of the game for either team.
Anderson County missed another trey in the waning seconds, with Dalla Kueser converting a short putback as the buzzer sounded for the final margin.
“We weren’t that good at rebounding, but we got the ones that counted,” Coach Bycroft said.
NEITHER team was able to take control, with Carson trading buckets with Rockers and Anderson County’s other sharp-shooters.
Carson scored 15 of Iola’s 23 first-half points, while Rockers hit from deep three times. The teams had four ties and eight lead changes before Iola took a 23-20 advantage into the locker room.
A similar tone continued after the half. Rockers hit a trey to start the third quarter to knot the score, but for the most part both teams’ offenses went into a funk.
Carson’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 36-36. Rockers gave the lead back to Anderson County with another trey.
Iola’s Tyler Boeken, saddled with foul trouble from the get-go, converted an old-fashioned 3-point play of his own for the equalizer.
The Bulldogs’ Reese Jarrett followed with a 3-pointer of his own at the 2:30 mark, pushing the visitors back on top, 42-39.
But Carson was there once again, hitting from beyond the arc for the 10th tie score of the contest.
The Bulldogs came up empty on their next trip, with Boeken hitting 1 of 2 free throws to give Iola a 43-42 lead with 1:13 left.
That set up the game’s decisive final moments,
“We had to get our heads out and play a little smarter down the stretch and we did that when it counted,” Byroft said. That’s why it’s a big win for us.”
Carson led the way with a game-high 26 points, but it was his performance at the other end of the court on defense that stuck with Bycroft.
On one occasion, his quick reaction on defense thwarted an easy layup for the Bulldogs as he tapped the ball out of the shooter’s hands. He also forced a tie-up after Anderson County pulled in a rebound off a missed Mustang free throw.
“Hustle plays,” Bycroft called them. “When he’s playing this hard, it makes such a huge difference for us.”
Dillon Bycroft added seven points, seven assists and two steals, while Boeken had six points.
Rockers scored 18 to pace the Bulldogs, all coming from 3-pointers. Katzer and Jarred scored eight apiece.
THE OPENER to the 2020-21 season was in front of a nearly desolate IHS gymnasium, because the state’s high school sports governing body has barred spectators from attending athletic events this winter.
That may change after Tuesday, once the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors decides on an appeal of its earlier decision, particularly after hearing from legions of parents across the state asking for the prohibition to be lifted.
That could play a factor on whether Iola has an audience when it travels to Central Heights Tuesday evening.
The Fillies will be out of action regardless because of the COVID quarantine. They’re scheduled to return Dec. 14, IHS athletic director Matt Baumwart said.
Anderson County (13-7-14-10—44) (FG/3pt): Rockers 0/6-3-0-18, Belcher 1/1-0-1-5, Kueser 1-0-0-2, Katzer 4-0-1-8, Justin Stifter 0-0-2-0, Josh Stifter 1-0-4-2, Jarrett 2/3-2-5-8, Kellerman 0-0-4-0, Kellerman 0-0-4-0, Peine 0-1-4-1. TOTALS: 7-9-3-24-44.
Iola (12-11-10-13—46) (FG/3pt): Bycroft 2-3-1-7, Adams 0-1-3-1, Fager 1-0-1-2, Louk 0-3-1-3, Riley 0-1-3-1, Carson 2/6-4-2-26, Boeken 2-2-4-6. TOTALS: 7/6-14-15-46.