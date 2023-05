EMPORIA — The Iola High softball team wrapped up its season with a split at Emporia on Thursday night.

The Mustangs (6-13) fell behind early and were never able to claw back in an 8-2 loss in game one. In game two, Iola scored early and often and Elza Clift was dominant in the circle, only allowing two runs on three hits in a 7-2 victory.

Iola opens the Class 4A Regional playoffs Tuesday Atchison/Maur Hill Academy.