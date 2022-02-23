MV boys stomp Jaguars

MORAN — A good year for Marmaton Valley’s boys basketball team keeps getting better. The Wildcats dominated Hartford Tuesday night, winning 60-29, sending the seniors out with a win in their last home game.

The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 30-12 lead at the half, fueled by a 21-point second quarter. Quincy Adams had seven points in that massive second to help Marmaton Valley pull away from the Jaguars.

After the half, it was still all Wildcats. The Marmaton Valley defense shutdown Hartford’s offensive scheme and continued surging on offense. This time, fueled by Dylan Drake’s five-point third quarter. Nine Wildcats scored in the affair, showcasing different offensive looks from Marmaton Valley and the ability to spread the ball around.