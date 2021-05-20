MV delayed

PAOLA — Let’s try this again.

Marmaton Valley High’s softball team, slated to play its Class 2-1A Regional Tournament semifinal Wednesday against Central Heights, instead had their game postponed due to rainy weather.

The contest was pushed back to today at 4:30 p.m. in Paola, with the winner facing either Jayhawk-Linn or Lyndon immediately afterward for the regional championship and a berth in next week’s state tournament. The Jayhawk-Linn and Lyndon game also will begin at 4:30 on a separate field in Paola.