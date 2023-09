UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High found itself on the short end of a pair of heartbreakers Tuesday.

The Wildcats went 1-2, defeating Altoona-Midway in straight sets, 25-23 and 25-19, but falling in a three-set thriller to host Uniontown, 25-17, 21-25 and 26-24, with the Eagles rallying from 7-2 and 14-7 deficits in the tiebreaker.

Marmaton Valley then dropped a pair of tough sets to Yates Center, 25-23 and 25-23.