MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s boys defeated Northeast-Arma 39-32 on Tuesday night, a pleasant bounce back from a 70-42 loss on Monday night to Cherokee-Southeast.

The teams were tied 15-15 at the half, but a 13-point third quarter put the Wildcats in front and they never looked back. The Wildcats shot 10-22 from the free throw line, compared to Northeast’s 4-12 from the line.

The Wildcat defense stepped up to hold the Vikings down in the second half.