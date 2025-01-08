MV falls at Oswego

OSWEGO — Host Oswego High got the early jump on Marmaton Valley Tuesday, and then took complete control in the third quarter.

Oswego’s 69-46 victory gave the Wildcats their second loss of the 2024-25 season.

Tyler Lord gave the Wildcats an early lift, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Problem was, Oswego had four players score multiple buckets in that same period as the Indians pulled ahead 19-12.

Tuesday’s Marmaton Valley-Oswego basketball game allowed for a combined performance from the schools’ respective pep bands for the night. Directing the bands are MVHS instructor Janelle Allee, center, and Oswego band teacher Blake Long, who formerly lived in Moran and attended Marmaton Valley as a student. Long’s mother, Lisa, lives in Moran. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson found his scoring groove in the second period, but Oswego still maintained a 33-26 lead at the break, and then took control with a 15-7 run spanning the third quarter to lead, 48-33.

Lord wound up with 15 points to pace the Wildcats, followed by Lawson with seven and Garrett Morrison with six.

Tanner O’Neal scored 23, Josh Hutchinson added 16 and Owen Jackson had 14 for the Indians. Marmaton Valley High’s Kris McVey, left, puts up a shot in a junior varsity game Tuesday at Oswego. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Marmaton Valley prevailed in the junior varsity contest, 38-30, behind Dagan Barney’s 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Thomas Allee added six, Kaden McVey scored five and Ethan Lawson four. Brady Burton chipped in with three points. Bryant Uhlrich and Kris McVey scored two apiece.

Marmaton Valley (4-2) returns to action Friday at home against Southern Coffey County.

MV (12-14-7-13—46)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Campbell 0 0 2 0

Smith 2 0 3 4

Uhlrich 0 0 1 0

Stevenson 2 0 1 4

Morrison 0/2 0 1 6