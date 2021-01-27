Menu Search Log in

MV girls come up short at Pleasanton

A dismal second quarter proved too much to overcome for Marmaton Valley High's girls Tuesday in a 39-25 loss at Pleasanton. After scoring 12 in the first quarter, MV had only 13 the rest of the way.

Sports

January 27, 2021 - 10:20 AM

Marmaton Valley High's Kendall Scharff holds the ball in a game against Iola earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley High’s girls started off on the right foot Tuesday, but their offense went cold after the first quarter.

The Wildcats scored 12 points in the first frame, but only 13 the rest of the way in a 39-25 defeat to the Pleasanton Blu-Jays.

Marmaton Valley led 12-10 after one quarter, but went without a field goal in the second. A 10-2 Blue-Jay run gave Pleasanton the lead for good. The deficit grew to 32-21 after three quarters.

Related
January 27, 2021
January 26, 2013
January 7, 2012
October 8, 2011
Trending