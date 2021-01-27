MV girls come up short at Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley High’s girls started off on the right foot Tuesday, but their offense went cold after the first quarter.

The Wildcats scored 12 points in the first frame, but only 13 the rest of the way in a 39-25 defeat to the Pleasanton Blu-Jays.

Marmaton Valley led 12-10 after one quarter, but went without a field goal in the second. A 10-2 Blue-Jay run gave Pleasanton the lead for good. The deficit grew to 32-21 after three quarters.