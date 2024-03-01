MV girls defeat Flinthills; to play for substate title

ROSALIA — Marmaton Valley High basketball fans have a decision to make Saturday. Do they travel south to St. Paul to watch the Wildcat boys play Altoona-Midway at 5 p.m. Saturday for in the Class 1A-II Substate Championship?

Or do they instead head west to Rosalia, to watch the Wildcat girls take on Olpe in their Class 1A-I Substate tournament title match.

Marmaton Valley’s girls punched their ticket to the tournament finals Friday with a 49-34 win over top-seeded Flinthills.