MV girls defeat Flinthills; to play for substate title

Marmaton Valley High's girls will play for a substate championship in Rosalia Saturday, after defeating Flinthills 49-34 Friday evening. The Wildcat boys also are playing for a substate tournament championship Saturday, but they'll be in St. Paul.

March 1, 2024 - 10:04 PM

ROSALIA — Marmaton Valley High basketball fans have a decision to make Saturday. Do they travel south to St. Paul to watch the Wildcat boys play Altoona-Midway at 5 p.m. Saturday for in the Class 1A-II Substate Championship?

Or do they instead head west to Rosalia, to watch the Wildcat girls take on Olpe in their Class 1A-I Substate tournament title match.

Marmaton Valley’s girls punched their ticket to the tournament finals Friday with a 49-34 win over top-seeded Flinthills.

