ROSALIA — Marmaton Valley High’s girls saw their season come to an end Saturday, courtesy of a stifling Olpe Eagle zone defense.

“We didn’t have an answer,” Wildcat head coach Becky Carlson said. “By the time we figured it out, we were in too deep a hole.”

Olpe’s zone led to a 16-1 Eagle run, pushing the Wildcats behind by double digits the rest of the way in a 48-36 setback.