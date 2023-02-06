MV girls power past YC late

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley High’s girls turned a dominating third quarter into a win Friday, outscoring host Yates Center 19-5 on the way to a 64-37 win.

The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for Marmaton Valley (9-7). Yates Center falls to 1-13.

Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere was stellar once again in victory, pouring in 20 points, but it was teammate Payton Scharff who keyed the game-turning run. Scharff scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter as Marmaton Valley extended a 30-23 halftime advantage to 49-28 by the end of the period. Piper Barney added 10 points and Braelyn Sutton eight for the visitors.