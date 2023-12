MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s girls opened Friday’s matchup with Madison in fine fashion, zipping out to a 12-2 lead.

The Wildcats maintained the advantage from there, emerging with a 49-43 victory.

The win, coming in the final round of the Marmaton Valley Preseason Tournament, keeps the Wildcats’ record spotless at 3-0 with a huge showdown Tuesday at Humboldt in the offing.