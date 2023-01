Some stingy early defense gave Marmaton Valley High’s girls the upper hand against an old rival Friday.

The Wildcats limited Crest to a single field goal in the second quarter, jumping out to an 18-6 lead in the process.

The Lancers ended with a flourish, but their late spurt wasn’t enough in the Wildcats’ 32-23 win in the fifth-place game of the War on 54 Tournament.