MORAN — Marmaton Valley High didn’t let the disappointment of a tough loss one night earlier at Crest linger Friday.

Led by senior Janae Granere, Marmaton Valley raced to an 18-1 lead over visiting Yates Center and never looked back in a 41-9 victory.

Granere, who was crowned 2024 Winter Homecoming Queen, poured in 25 points, including going 11 of 12 from the free throw line.