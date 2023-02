MORAN — It was Senior Night on the schedule, but a pair of juniors held center stage for Marmaton Valley High’s girls Tuesday.

Payton Scharff scored 19 and Janae Granere 13 as the Wildcats toppled visiting Jayhawk-Linn, 43-37.

The win lifts Marmaton Valley to 11-8 on the season, clinching fourth place in the Class 1A substate standings with a final regular season game set for Friday at Chetopa.