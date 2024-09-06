MV Jr. High falls at home

MORAN — A slow start made all the difference Thursday for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football team.

The Wildcats trailed at halftime to visiting Jayhawk-Linn, 16-0.

The second half was evenly fought, but the Wildcats could draw no closer than the 38-22 final score.

“The Wildcats played hard,” head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We have a good group of boys who are working. We have to improve each week. With hard work and a focus on getting better.”

A bad snap that led to a shortened field for the Jayhawks and missed opportunities in the first half for MV were crucial, Uhlirch said.

“There are many areas to work on, like getting off the ball when run blocking, and wrapping on contact on defense,” he added.

Marmaton Valley travels to Uniontown next Thursday at 6 p.m.