MV junior high teams compete at Central Heights

Marmaton Valley Junior High's boys and girls came up short in hopes for victories Thursday when they visited Central Heights.

November 8, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Raylan Preston (14) jostles for position against Central Heights Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Emma Louk (12) looks to pass the ball against Central Heights Thursday.Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS

RICHMOND — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball went a combined 0-5 against Central Heights Thursday.

In boys play, the Wildcats fell in all three games, 36-16 in the A team matchup, 41-4 in B team play and 14-2 in the C team affair.

Lane Lord scored eightKl points to lead the Wildcats’ A team, followed by Truett Blevins with five, Kooper Welch with two and Ryler Stone with one. 

Jaron Curl and Stone each scored two in the boys B game for MV.  Zane Endicott had a field goal in the two-quarter  C team contest.

In girls play, Marmaton Valley  fell 28-8 in the A team game and 28-6 in B team.

Kloie Snavely scored four points, Layten Blevins had two and Emma Louk and Emily Heskett scored one apiece in A team play. 

Snavely scored all six of Marmaton Valley’s points in the B team contest.

