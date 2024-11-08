MV junior high teams compete at Central Heights

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Emma Louk (12) looks to pass the ball against Central Heights Thursday. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS

RICHMOND — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball went a combined 0-5 against Central Heights Thursday.

In boys play, the Wildcats fell in all three games, 36-16 in the A team matchup, 41-4 in B team play and 14-2 in the C team affair.

Lane Lord scored eightKl points to lead the Wildcats’ A team, followed by Truett Blevins with five, Kooper Welch with two and Ryler Stone with one.

Jaron Curl and Stone each scored two in the boys B game for MV. Zane Endicott had a field goal in the two-quarter C team contest.

In girls play, Marmaton Valley fell 28-8 in the A team game and 28-6 in B team.

Kloie Snavely scored four points, Layten Blevins had two and Emma Louk and Emily Heskett scored one apiece in A team play.

Snavely scored all six of Marmaton Valley’s points in the B team contest.