MV rolls past Altoona-Midway

MORAN — A 29-13 second-quarter run fueled Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats to victory Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley turned a 13-9 lead to a 42-22 halftime advantage. The fun continued after the break as the Wildcats stretched the lead to 61-30, triggering a running clock over the final eight minutes.

The second half was more of the same as the Wildcats thumped visiting Altoona-Midway, 71-38.

Marmaton Valley High’s Garrett Morrison, center, goes up for a shot amid a pack of Altoona-Midway defenders Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Marmaton Valley HIgh’s Colin Ard, left, plays defense in a junior varsity win over Altoona-Midway. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS 2 photos

As expected, several Wildcats got into the action. Brayden Lawson led the way with 19, followed by Dominic Smith with 12, Ethan Lawson with 10 and Garrett Morrison with nine.

William Stackhouse paced the Jets with 14.

Marmaton Valley’s junior varsity brought home a 24-15 win in two quarters. Thomas Allee and Kaden McVey shared scoring honors with 10 points each. Dagan Barney added three, while Bryant Uhlrich drained a free throw.

Marmaton Valley (5-2) hosts Yates Center Friday.

A-Midway (9-13-8-8—38)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Stackhouse 3/1 5 1 14

Beck 2 0 1 4

Lamendola 0/1 0 3 3

Foster 1/1 3 2 8

Maple 0/2 0 0 6

Chism 0/1 0 5 3