MORAN — A three-pronged scoring attack propelled Marmaton Valley High to victory Tuesday.

Jaedon Granere scored 23 points, Brayden Lawson 22 and Dylan Drake 16 as the Wildcats cruised to a 66-45 romp over visiting Uniontown to kick off the 2023 portion of their schedule.

Marmaton Valley improves to 2-3 on the season with a Friday home tilt against Oswego next on the schedule.