LEBO — Marmaton Valley High started quickly, racing to a 2-0 lead before most in the audience could find their seat, but was done in Monday by Lebo/Waverly’s five-run second inning.

The Wolves’ subsequent 10-3 win ends the Wildcats’ season in the opening round of the Class 2-1A Substate Tournament.

Marmaton Valley ends with an 8-11 record.