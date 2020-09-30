Menu Search Log in

MV sweeps home matches

Marmaton Valley's volleyball team dominated its foes Tuesday at home. The Wildcats swept past Altoona-Midway and Yates Center.

September 30, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Kayla Ard goes up for a kill for Marmaton Valley High in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team proved to be most inhospitable hosts Tuesday.

The Wildcats made quick work of both visiting Altoona-Midway and Yates Center, allowing only 30 points throughout the four sets.

Marmaton Valley downed Altoona-Midway 25-7 and 25-7, behind another balanced attack.

