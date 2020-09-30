MV sweeps home matches

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team proved to be most inhospitable hosts Tuesday.
The Wildcats made quick work of both visiting Altoona-Midway and Yates Center, allowing only 30 points throughout the four sets.
Marmaton Valley downed Altoona-Midway 25-7 and 25-7, behind another balanced attack.
