MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team ended its regular season on a high note Thursday.

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 10 with 9-3 and 5-2 victories over rival Uniontown.

Next up is the Class 2-1A Regional Tournament, which gets underway at 4 p.m. Monday at Jayhawk-Linn. The Wildcats (13-5) will take on Marais des Cygnes Valley (3-12).