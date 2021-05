COLONY — Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats withstood a ferocious Crest High comeback attempt on the softball diamond Thursday.

Marmaton Valley led 9-2 after 4½ innings, only to see Crest score three times in the fifth, twice more in the sixth and put the tying runs on second and third in the seventh and final inning.

Marmaton Valley pitcher Kayla Ard slammed the door from there, however, striking out the final three Crest batters of the game as the Wildcats prevailed, 9-7.