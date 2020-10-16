Menu Search Log in

MV Wildcats go 1-1 in matches at Erie

The Wildcats stayed strong down the stretch in the opener, defeating Cherryvale in the decisive third set, but could not do the same against host Erie, falling short in the finale.

October 16, 2020 - 12:48 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Haylee Meiwes, left, digs out the volleyball in front of teammate Kendall Scharff. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

ERIE — Both of Marmaton Valley High’s matches went to three sets Thursday.

The split comes down the home stretch of the 2020 season for the Wildcats, who wrap up regular season action Monday at Crest.

