MV Wildcats go 1-1 in matches at Erie

ERIE — Both of Marmaton Valley High’s matches went to three sets Thursday.
The Wildcats stayed strong down the stretch in the opener, defeating Cherryvale in the decisive third set, but could not do the same against host Erie, falling short in the finale.
The split comes down the home stretch of the 2020 season for the Wildcats, who wrap up regular season action Monday at Crest.
