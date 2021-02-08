Menu Search Log in

MV, Yates Center square off on court

Sports

February 8, 2021

YATES CENTER — Defense ruled the day in a Wildcat v. Wildcat matchup Friday.

Marmaton Valley High’s girls limited host Yates Center to seven points in the first half and kept a lead down the stretch to win, 35-27.

On the other side of the ledger, Yates Center boys led 27-0 after the first quarter and never looked back in a 70-21 victory.

