MV, Yates Center square off on court

YATES CENTER — Defense ruled the day in a Wildcat v. Wildcat matchup Friday.
Marmaton Valley High’s girls limited host Yates Center to seven points in the first half and kept a lead down the stretch to win, 35-27.
On the other side of the ledger, Yates Center boys led 27-0 after the first quarter and never looked back in a 70-21 victory.
