MVJH beats Pleasanton 

MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s Junior High football team throttled Pleasanton at home Thursday, 46-6.

The Wildcats (3-1) were the more physical bunch and controlled the line of scrimmage most of the game, only allowing Pleasanton to score one touchdown in a blowout win. Marmaton Valley was disciplined offensively, picking up a number of penalty yards.

Kameren McClenning goes for a tackle. PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN



“Offensively, I have seen improvement, and that is the key,” Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “I was happy this week that we focused and got many free yards from being disciplined and focused on the task at hand.