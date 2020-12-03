Menu Search Log in

MVJH boys cruise to victory

Marmaton Valley Junior High's boys were victorious in their first game after Thanksgiving, although the Wildcats girls struggled in their return.

December 3, 2020 - 8:52 AM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys emerged from their Thanksgiving break in fine fashion Tuesday.

The Wildcats blitzed their way to an 18-0 lead over visiting Northeast-Arma after one quarter on the way to a 37-8 victory.

“We had a little rust, but we got right back into a groove and played well,” head coach Byron Marshall said. “I was happy with our defense and how we got up and down the floor.”

