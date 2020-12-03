MVJH boys cruise to victory

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys emerged from their Thanksgiving break in fine fashion Tuesday.
The Wildcats blitzed their way to an 18-0 lead over visiting Northeast-Arma after one quarter on the way to a 37-8 victory.
“We had a little rust, but we got right back into a groove and played well,” head coach Byron Marshall said. “I was happy with our defense and how we got up and down the floor.”
