MVJH defeats Yates Center, 70-54

Marmaton Valley Junior High won with an offensive explosion Thursday, defeating Yates Center 70-54 in eight-man football.

October 2, 2020 - 3:19 PM

Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich noted his team lost to  Yates Center, 20-12, in the opener.

“This was a nice win,” he said. “Yates Center scored on many big plays. We have to do a better job of eliminating those plays.”

