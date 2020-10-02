MVJH defeats Yates Center, 70-54

Marmaton Valley Junior High won with an offensive explosion Thursday, defeating Yates Center 70-54 in eight-man football.
Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich noted his team lost to Yates Center, 20-12, in the opener.
“This was a nice win,” he said. “Yates Center scored on many big plays. We have to do a better job of eliminating those plays.”
