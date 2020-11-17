MVJH girls cruise

The Marmaton Valley Junior High girls rolled to a 29-9 win over Oswego on Thursday.
The Wildcats led 4-0 after one quarter, 12-2 at halftime and 20-5 after three.
Dani Deer poured in 13 points, while Lexi Lowder added eight points. Braelyn Sutton notched six and Jacee Mattox scored two.
