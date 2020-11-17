Menu Search Log in

MVJH girls cruise

By

Sports

November 17, 2020 - 10:44 AM

The Marmaton Valley Junior High girls rolled to a  29-9 win over Oswego on Thursday.

The Wildcats led 4-0 after one quarter, 12-2 at halftime and 20-5 after three. 

Dani Deer poured in 13 points, while Lexi Lowder added eight points. Braelyn Sutton notched six and Jacee Mattox scored two.

Related
November 27, 2012
November 3, 2012
February 8, 2012
February 15, 2011
Trending