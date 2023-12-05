MVJH girls topple Crest

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Mercedes McKinnis was a monster early for the Wildcats. She scored the team’s first nine points before her teammates took it from there as the Wildcats fended off rival Crest Middle School, 24-19.

Annabell Green added six points and Jetta Mathews four for MVJH.

Crest’s Summer Valentine wasn’t too shabby, either. She scored 13 of the Lancers’ first 15 points through three quarters before teammate Gracyn Ellington scored all four of her points in the fourth quarter. Danielle Burnett added a field goal as well.