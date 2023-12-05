 | Tue, Dec 05, 2023
MVJH girls topple Crest

Marmaton Valley Junior High's balanced scoring attack was enough to defeat host Crest Middle School. The Wildcats also prevailed in the B team game.

Sports

December 5, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Fighting for position Monday are Crest Middle School’s Gracyn Ellington, left, and Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Clara Ferguson. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Mercedes McKinnis was a monster early for the Wildcats. She scored the team’s first nine points before her teammates took it from there as the Wildcats fended off rival Crest Middle School, 24-19.

Annabell Green added six points and Jetta Mathews four for MVJH.

Crest’s Summer Valentine wasn’t too shabby, either. She scored 13 of the Lancers’ first 15 points through three quarters before teammate Gracyn Ellington scored all four of her points in the fourth quarter. Danielle Burnett added a field goal as well.

