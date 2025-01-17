MVJH splits with Lady Titans

LE ROY — Austin Morray scored 12 to lead Southern Coffey County Middle School’s Lady Titans to a 25-18 win over Marmaton Valley Junior High.

The Wildcats trailed 19-11 after three quarters before erupting for eight down the stretch, but could not carve into the lead.

Reagan Marshall scored seven to lead the Wildcats. Emma Louk added five. Kloie Shanvely, Aubrie Heskett and Emily Heskett added two each.

Others scoring for SCC were Brooke Marlow with five, Raegan Houston with four and Mady Garretson and Kyla Kraft with two each.

THE WILDCATS prevailed, 11-8, in the B team game in two quarters.

Louk scored four, Zoey Endicott three and Ellie Stinnett and Marshall with two each.

Ella Loveall and Georgia Decker scored three apiece for the Lady Titans.