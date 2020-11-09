Menu Search Log in

MVJH sweeps past opponents

Marmaton Valley Junior High's boys opened the 2020 basketball season by going 2-0 last week. The Wildcat girls went 1-1.

November 9, 2020 - 8:38 AM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys capped a successful week to start the 2020 basketball season Thursday, defeating Southeast of Cherokee, 36-22.

“It was not our best offensive game, but we defended and rebounded great,” Wildcat head coach Byron Marshall said. “I was very pleased about the way we won without the ball.”

Brayden Lawson led the way with 20 points, Kolby Cook scored nine, while Tyler Lord had three and Todd Stevenson and Dominic Smith each scored two.

