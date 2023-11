MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams will be well acquainted with the cozy confines of their high school gymnasium in the coming days.

The Wildcats were at home Monday for the first of three nights of action this week, all at home, to start a seven-game stand that runs through Nov. 28.

If the rest of the home dates are as productive as Monday’s, it could be a wildly successful season on the hardwood.