MVJH takes third

ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team went 2-1 Monday to take third place at a St. Paul tournament.
The Wildcats opened with a 25-10 and 25-12 win over Oswego.
Shelby Sprague paced the victors with 20 points and seven aces. Lexi Lowder followed with seven points, four aces and a kill. Dani Deer had five points, Braelynn Sutton notched two points, two aces and a kill. Khiana Haynes had a point, a spike and two kills. Jacee Mattox had a point, an ace and a kill.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives