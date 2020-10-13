MVJH takes third

ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team went 2-1 Monday to take third place at a St. Paul tournament.

The Wildcats opened with a 25-10 and 25-12 win over Oswego.

Shelby Sprague paced the victors with 20 points and seven aces. Lexi Lowder followed with seven points, four aces and a kill. Dani Deer had five points, Braelynn Sutton notched two points, two aces and a kill. Khiana Haynes had a point, a spike and two kills. Jacee Mattox had a point, an ace and a kill.