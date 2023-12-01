MVJH teams travel to Pleasanton

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Daniel Allee, left, puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Photo by Maria Forero / MVHS

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls had a productive visit to Pleasanton Thursday, winning 33-18 in the A team matchup and 6-2 in a two-quarer B team game.

Balanced scoring led the Wildcat A team. Annabell Green led the way with 10 points, followed by Mercedes McKinnis and Emma Louk with eight points apiece. Jetta Mathews scored three and Clara Ferguson two.

Kennlee Redburn scored four points to lead the MV B team. Adisyn Pritchard had the other Wildcat field goal.