OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s track team competed in a mammoth track meet in Oswego Thursday, wth 17 different schools from Kansas and Oklahoma participating.

That made the Wildcats’ top finishes even sweeter.

Dierks Kegler led the way in the boys division, winning the long jump and the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Kegler finished in front of teammate and runner-up Brayden Lawson in the long jump.