MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s track and field team capped a memorable season with several gold medals at the Three Rivers League meet, hosted by Jayhawk-Linn.

“We had a great season and a ton of personal bests at this meet,” head coach Byron Marshall said.

Individually, Dierks Kegler brought home four golds in winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, and the long jump to lead the seventh-grade boys team.