 | Tue, Sep 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

MVJH volleyball earns road split

Marmaton Valley Junior High went 1-1 Monday, falling to Yates Center Middle School and defeating host Crest Middle School in a pair of three-set matches.

Sports

September 13, 2022 - 3:21 PM

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team split a pair of hard-fought matches on the road Monday.

Marmaton Valley fell in three sets to Yates Center Middle School, 25-10, 19-25 and 15-6 before rebounding to defeat host Crest Middle School, 25-21, 12-25 and 15-10.

“When we attack and hit, we win the points,” Marmaton Valley head coach Brenda Mills said. “We just don’t always use our sets to hit the ball. We had our ups and downs, nothing consistent. But they keep working.”

Related
September 13, 2022
August 30, 2022
August 29, 2022
September 14, 2021
Most Popular