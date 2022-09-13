MVJH volleyball earns road split

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team split a pair of hard-fought matches on the road Monday.

Marmaton Valley fell in three sets to Yates Center Middle School, 25-10, 19-25 and 15-6 before rebounding to defeat host Crest Middle School, 25-21, 12-25 and 15-10.

“When we attack and hit, we win the points,” Marmaton Valley head coach Brenda Mills said. “We just don’t always use our sets to hit the ball. We had our ups and downs, nothing consistent. But they keep working.”