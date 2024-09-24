MVJH volleyball falls in tiebreakers

 | Tue, Sep 24, 2024
Twice, Marmaton Valley Junior High's volleyball teams played to a full three sets against Uniontown Monday. But the Wildcats could come away with a win in either.

September 24, 2024 - 2:05 PM

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley Junior High twice took host Uniontown to three sets in volleyball action, but could not come away with a victory.

The Wildcat A team dropped a 25-17, 17-25 and 15-2 tiebreaker, while Marmaton Valley’s B team fell, 25-17 and 25-11.

Marmaton Valley’s C team split its first two matches, winning 15-10 and falling 15-11, before Uniontown secured the tiebreaker, 15-4.

Grayce Dodson led Marmaton Valley’s A team with eight points, followed by Kenna Bryant-Boone with seven, Clara Ferguson, three, Kinsley Vance and Reagan Marshall, two apiece, and Layten Blevins, one.

2 photos

Wildcat B team leaders were Amanda Kierych with six, Emily Heskett, five, Taygen Stroud, two and Kloie Snavely and Layten Blevins, one apiece.

Leading the MV C team were Kierych, nine, Ellie Stinnett, three, Stroug, two and Aubrie Heskett, one.

Marmaton Valley is at Pleasanton Thursday.

