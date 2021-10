COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams went 2-1 to wrap up the 2021 season Thursday.

The Wildcat A team fell short in straight sets to host Crest, 25-14 and 25-21, but Marmaton Valley’s B and C teams both emerged victorious.

The B team won a pair of hard-fought sets, 25-20 and 25-23, while MV’s C team won a single set, 25-12.