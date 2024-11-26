MVJH Wildcat squads win nail biters vs. Pleasanton

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High spiced up Thanksgiving week with some hotly contested basketball games Monday.

The Wildcat boys and girls A teams both defeated visiting Pleasanton Middle School, as did the MVJH girls B team.

The Wildcat boys B and C teams came up short in their bids for victory on a night in which none of the games were decided by more than five points.

IN BOYS play, the Wildcats prevailed in overtime, 24-23, after erasing a three-point deficit down the stretch. Truett Blevins drilled a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch, while Lane Lord scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter of overtime. Blevins scored six, Kaiden Woods had four, Kooper Welch three and Daniel Allee two.

Marmaton Valley’s B team also stormed back in the second half, but came up one point shy in a 27-26 loss. The Wildcats trailed 24-15 and ended the game on an 11-3 run. Allee scored seven of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter. Woods added six points, Jaren Curl scored three and Zayne Endicott, Tyler Borth and Ryler Stone all had two.

Pleasanton had the only basket in a two-quarter, running-clock game in its 2-0 victory. Marmaton Valley High’s Zoey Endicott lines up on defense Monday against Pleasanton. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

IN GIRLS play, the Wildcats also rallied late to emerge with a 12-10 win. Pleasanton led 8-7 after three quarters.

Emma Louk led MVJH with seven points. Reagan Marshall was right behind with five.

The girls B team had the most lopsided win of the night, prevailing 10-5 in two quarters. Marmaton Valley held an 8-2 lead after one.

Kloie Snavely scored four points, while Louk, Zoey Endicott and Aubrie Heskett all had field goals.

THE WILDCAT junior high teams will travel to Pleasanton Monday.