MVJH winds down season

LE ROY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team kicked off the final week of the 2024 season Monday with matches against Central Heights and Southern Coffey County.

The Wildcat A team fell 26-6 and 25-10 to Central Heights, before dropping a heartbreaker to SCC, 20-25, 25-14 and 17-15 in the tiebreaker.

Emily Heskett led the Wildcats on the night with eight points, followed by Kinsley Vance and Regan Marshall with six each, Kloie Snavely with five and Kenna Bryant-Boone and Layten Blevins, two apiece.

Marmaton Valley will host Crest on Thursday with A, B and C team matches to wrap up the season