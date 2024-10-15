 | Tue, Oct 15, 2024
MVJH winds down season

The 2024 junior high volleyball season ends this week for Marmaton Valley. The Wildcats were in Le Roy Monday and will host Crest Thursday.

October 15, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh's Grayce Dodson connects on a hit in a match Monday at Southern Coffey County. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

LE ROY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team kicked off the final week of the 2024 season Monday with matches against Central Heights and Southern Coffey County.

The Wildcat A team fell 26-6 and 25-10 to Central Heights, before dropping a heartbreaker to SCC, 20-25, 25-14 and 17-15 in the tiebreaker.

Emily Heskett led the Wildcats on the night with eight points, followed by Kinsley Vance and Regan Marshall with six each, Kloie Snavely with five and Kenna Bryant-Boone and Layten Blevins, two apiece.

Marmaton Valley will host Crest on Thursday with A, B and C team matches to wrap up the season

