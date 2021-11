MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls are creating a little March madness in November.

The Wildcats played games on Monday and Tuesday, and in three of the four contests, the games went down to the wire.

On Monday, Marmaton Valley’s A team eked out a 20-19 win over visiting Yates Center, by hitting 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch, and stifling Yates Center’s scoring chances in the waning minutes.