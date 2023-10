MORAN — The Marmaton Valley JV volleyball team outlasted Crest in five sets when they welcomed the Lancers to town Tuesday.

The Wildcats came out victorious in the second and third sets, while Crest won the first and fourth sets. Marmaton Valley took a 15-5 win in the deciding fifth set to give the home team the win.

Crest took down Marmaton Valley in the first set, 25-15.